Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.50, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.