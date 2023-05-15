Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.