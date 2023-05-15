Van ECK Associates Corp Has $702,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

NYSE SU opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

