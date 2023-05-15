Van ECK Associates Corp Has $764,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.49 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

