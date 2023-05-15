Van ECK Associates Corp Has $774,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

