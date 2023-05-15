Van ECK Associates Corp Has $790,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $130.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

