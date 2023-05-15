Van ECK Associates Corp Has $841,000 Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.