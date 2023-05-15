Van ECK Associates Corp Has $884,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

