Van ECK Associates Corp Has $911,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

