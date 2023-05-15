Van ECK Associates Corp Has $919,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

CCL stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

