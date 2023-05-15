Van ECK Associates Corp Has $958,000 Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 102.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.6 %

EnerSys Company Profile

Shares of ENS opened at $83.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.