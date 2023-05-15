Van ECK Associates Corp Has $965,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Whirlpool by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Whirlpool by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $130.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $187.36.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

