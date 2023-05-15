Van ECK Associates Corp Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,966,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $430,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,540,000.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

