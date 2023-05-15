Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,072 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $296.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.31. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.12 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.