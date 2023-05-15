Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.00 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

