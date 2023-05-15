Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

