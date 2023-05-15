Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.12.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

