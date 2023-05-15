Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Pentair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

