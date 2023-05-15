Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

