Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,433 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

American States Water Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $91.77 on Monday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.