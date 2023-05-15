Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,705 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.66. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $202.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

