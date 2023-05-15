Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 331 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

