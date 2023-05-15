Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,996 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

GGG opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $3,433,404. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

