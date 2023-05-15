Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

