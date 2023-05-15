Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,462,000 after buying an additional 35,799 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after buying an additional 757,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

