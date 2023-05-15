Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 19,779.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 135,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $10.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.