Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 11,188 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after buying an additional 3,501,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 914,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 501,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

