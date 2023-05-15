Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,144 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 8,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Wix.com by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $3,311,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $76.14 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

