Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,297 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maxar Technologies

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.89%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

