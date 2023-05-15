Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,851 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $418.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

