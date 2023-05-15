Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 196 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo



Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

