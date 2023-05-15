Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 29,926 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,926 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $118.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

