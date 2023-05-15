Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 327 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

ACHC opened at $71.24 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.