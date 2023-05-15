Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 334 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,684,000 after buying an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 777,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 497.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after purchasing an additional 901,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $87.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

