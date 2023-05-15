Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,217 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.