Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 90 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,006 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Resources Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $123.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.89 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

