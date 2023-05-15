VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after acquiring an additional 738,680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 559,795 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

