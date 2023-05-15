Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,432 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000.

VYM stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

