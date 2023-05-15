Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,219 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of VIPS opened at $15.56 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

