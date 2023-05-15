Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,358 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vistra by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,480,000 after buying an additional 171,575 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Vistra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 5,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,566,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $24.52 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

