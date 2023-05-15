Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,281 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $50.35 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

