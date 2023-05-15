Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Timothy Crane Purchases 1,500 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.72. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

