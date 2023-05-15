Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CEO Timothy Crane Purchases 1,500 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.72. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

