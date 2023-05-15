Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $64.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

