Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 787,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xerox by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Xerox by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,287,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 471,486 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XRX opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

