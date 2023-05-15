Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

