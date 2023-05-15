YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.48.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.03 million. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

