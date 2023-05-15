Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.