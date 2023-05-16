10,507 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after buying an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,712,000 after acquiring an additional 659,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

