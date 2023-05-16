1,327 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.99%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

