1,742 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,913,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

HLT opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average of $139.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.